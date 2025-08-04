ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 million. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $268.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised ADC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 411.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,808 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of ADC Therapeutics worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

