Adecco (AHEXY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Adecco had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts expect Adecco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. Adecco has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $17.47.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

