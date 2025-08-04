Adeia (ADEA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Adeia to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter.

Adeia Price Performance

Adeia stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. Adeia has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Adeia by 1,193.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 321,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 42,918 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADEA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

