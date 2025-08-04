ADT (NYSE:ADT) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADT. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Get ADT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $8.30 on Friday. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ADT

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,363,160,000. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,715,950 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $404,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ADT by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,077,931 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $212,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,120 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ADT by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,638,575 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $123,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969,976 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,119,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in ADT by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,545,184 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $102,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.