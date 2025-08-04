Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Position Reduced by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $114.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $111.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $294,049.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,382.80. This trade represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

