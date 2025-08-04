Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 214.9% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $114.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.30 and a 12-month high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $294,049.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,382.80. The trade was a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

