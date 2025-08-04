Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,363 shares during the period. Aehr Test Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $15,307,000. Panoramic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,786,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 44,881 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $16.84 on Monday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a P/E ratio of -129.53 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14,100 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $356,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,162.29. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alberto Salamone sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $45,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,668.28. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,995 shares of company stock valued at $552,185. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

