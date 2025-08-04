Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,086 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $16.84 on Monday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $503.85 million, a P/E ratio of -129.53 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $14,100 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,797.50. The trade was a 39.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $356,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,162.29. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,995 shares of company stock worth $552,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

