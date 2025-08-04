AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s (MITT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jones Trading

Jones Trading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MITT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MITT opened at $7.00 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a market cap of $207.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.62.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.38%.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 509.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.