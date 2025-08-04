Agriculture Stocks To Research – August 2nd

Ingersoll Rand, Chubb, Deere & Company, Norfolk Southern, Bloom Energy, Apollo Global Management, and Eastman Chemical are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the cultivation, production, processing, and distribution of agricultural products and related inputs—such as seeds, fertilizers, machinery, and agrochemicals. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the global food and farming sector, whose performance is shaped by factors like weather conditions, commodity prices, and government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

NYSE IR traded down $9.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,246,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,997. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.35.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $23.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.94. 1,623,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,546. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.57. 2,727,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $288.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

BE traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,494,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.23 and a beta of 3.28. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $7.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,587,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.39. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

NYSE:EMN traded down $13.82 on Friday, hitting $58.79. 7,417,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

