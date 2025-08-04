Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.75.

NYSE:APD opened at $281.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,636,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

