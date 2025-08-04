Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,105,000 after purchasing an additional 279,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 108,822 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 67,743 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 697,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 211,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.