Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $234.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.36 and a 200-day moving average of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.18. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $233,516.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,957.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,147.37. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

