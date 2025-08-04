Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,160,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,811 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 337,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 115,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $42,495,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $119.13 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DORM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,033.54. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,837.08. This trade represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.