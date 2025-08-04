Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 23,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.63 per share, with a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,760.28. This represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Matador Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

