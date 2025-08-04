Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 10,057 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,576,000 after buying an additional 207,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,737,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 902,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,566,000 after buying an additional 38,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after buying an additional 32,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

RHP stock opened at $92.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.46%.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

