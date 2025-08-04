Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,730.74. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,962,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 561,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 173,278 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6,703.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 198,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 195,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,211,000 after acquiring an additional 428,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

