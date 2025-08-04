Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALHC. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 2,042,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,562.56. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 19,399 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $296,028.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 204,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,184.50. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,700,753 shares of company stock valued at $269,911,757 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

