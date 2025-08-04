Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 3,800 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 562.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $569.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.85. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

