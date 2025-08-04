Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 924 Shares of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 480,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,121,000 after acquiring an additional 204,146 shares during the period. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 63,501 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 52,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 588.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $73.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.70. United States Cellular Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corporation will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

USM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United States Cellular

United States Cellular Profile

(Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.