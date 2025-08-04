Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Shares in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Kinetik by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinetik by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Kinetik in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 164.8% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinetik from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,262,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $188,213,894.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.16. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinetik Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE KNTK opened at $42.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 3.03. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 328.42%.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

