Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 8,240.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Five Star Bancorp news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 6,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $178,340.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,036,468.48. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $627.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.