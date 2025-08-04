Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 5,300 CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 10,855.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 78,808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.23. CONMED Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.42 million. CONMED had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

