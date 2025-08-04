Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 6,700 FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 58.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

FB Financial Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.92. FB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.38%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

