Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Siga Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 390,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Siga Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 447,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Siga Technologies during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Siga Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Siga Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Siga Technologies alerts:

Siga Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.46 on Monday. Siga Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $461.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Siga Technologies Company Profile

Siga Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.30%. Analysts anticipate that Siga Technologies Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siga Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siga Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.