Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $265,000 Position in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:NWN opened at $39.88 on Monday. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Northwest Natural Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural Gas

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $311,155.09. Following the sale, the director directly owned 102,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,908.09. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,591 shares of company stock valued at $923,455 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

