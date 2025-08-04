Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $295,000 Holdings in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackLine by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,285 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 61,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,963.50. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,457.90. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Trading Down 1.6%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ BL opened at $52.93 on Monday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.91.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial raised BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

