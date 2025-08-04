Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

