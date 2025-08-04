Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $284,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $39,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,282.80. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $32,989.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,902.68. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,708 shares of company stock valued at $320,444. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRTO opened at $23.50 on Monday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

