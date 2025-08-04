Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 2,700 Shares of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 408.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

IBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Independent Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of IBCP opened at $30.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $623.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.87. Independent Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 20.31%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

In other news, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $55,813.65. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,030.65. This represents a 4.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

