Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 500 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 90,052 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after purchasing an additional 227,483 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in StepStone Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in StepStone Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

StepStone Group Stock Down 4.3%

StepStone Group stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $295.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,800. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 67,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $3,828,775.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 423,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,270.56. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,144 shares of company stock worth $25,370,101. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

