Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 5,300 Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 23.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Stock Up 0.5%

UTL opened at $51.82 on Monday. Unitil Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Unitil had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $207.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

