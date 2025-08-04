Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,234 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Stride were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth $5,670,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $129.35 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

