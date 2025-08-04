Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 14,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 30,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 72.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on U shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unity Software from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

In other Unity Software news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 133,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,826,449.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,972,526.88. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $6,597,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,398,146 shares in the company, valued at $63,287,072.94. This represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,110,142 shares of company stock valued at $27,963,282 over the last ninety days. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of U opened at $31.84 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 2.32.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

