Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,000 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 83,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 70,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 131,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 63.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 548,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after acquiring an additional 212,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.00 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,493. This represents a 0.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 39,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $2,488,205.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 657,656 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,337.44. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,912 shares of company stock worth $122,856 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $19,260,310. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $62.49 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 32.85%. Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

