Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 570 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Plexus were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,246,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Plexus by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $194,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,768,042.18. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $572,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,518.73. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $125.16 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average is $132.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

