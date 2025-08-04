Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 9,086 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,383,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Thermon Group Stock Performance
Shares of THR stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $33.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
