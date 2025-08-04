Allianz SE Purchases 2,702 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Allianz SE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.