Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.40.

NYSE:ALL opened at $199.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Allstate has a 12 month low of $168.36 and a 12 month high of $213.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Allstate by 577.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 68,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

