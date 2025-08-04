Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $390.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $401.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of -162.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.24 and its 200-day moving average is $279.01. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $402.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 444.38% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

