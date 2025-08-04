Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $265.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

