Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $265.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

AMZN traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $212.98. 46,502,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,840,098. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

