Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOX

Amdocs Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $95.41. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Amdocs by 568.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Amdocs by 537.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.