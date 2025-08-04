American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,321 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.16% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.01 on Monday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

