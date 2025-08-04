American Financial Group (AFG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect American Financial Group to post earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. American Financial Group has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFG. Wall Street Zen lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

