American International Group (AIG) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect American International Group to post earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $76.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $88.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American International Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.