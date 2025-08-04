American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on American Vanguard from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th.

NYSE:AVD opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. American Vanguard had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 98,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

