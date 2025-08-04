AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $205.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AME. Melius cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $182.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 277,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.