AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $215.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AME. Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Get AMETEK alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Down 1.4%

AMETEK stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.96. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.