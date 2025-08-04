AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $225.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $182.18 on Friday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.96.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.